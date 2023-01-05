Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has increased the number of vacancies for the post of Veterinary Inspectors advertised under Advt No 17/2022. Earlier, the number of vacancies to be filled was 60, which has now been raised to 254. This includes 84 vacancies reserved for Women.

Interested candidates can apply for the post of Veterinary Inspector at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till January 20 and pay the application fee by January 23.

Here’s PSSSB Veterinary Inspector revised vacancy notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects from a recognized University/Board or 10+2 with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects from a recognized University/Board and should possess a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration or its equivalent from any recognized university.

Here’s PSSSB Veterinary Inspector recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Veterinary Inspector recruitment 2022: