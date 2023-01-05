The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results of the Junior Draftsman (Civil) and Junior Draftsman (Electrical/Mechanical) exams 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB JDM written exams were conducted on December 11 and the answer keys were released on December 13.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies, of which 46 vacancies are for Junior Draftsman (Civil) and 26 for Junior Draftsman (Electrical/ Mechanical).

The result list has been published for 2068 candidates who appeared for the exam. It includes the name, roll number and marks scored by the candidates.

Steps to download PSSSB JDM result 2022:



Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to the Results tab Click on result link for Junior Draftsman The PSSSB Junior Draftsman result list will appear on screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB JDM Civil result 2022.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB JDM result 2022 Mechanical/ Electrical.