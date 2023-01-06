Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has concluded the physical tests for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable and will soon announce the results. Candidates can check the notice from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police physical tests (PMT / PET) were conducted from December 8, 2022, till January 5, 2023, at 11 venues in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Siddipet.

Out of 2,07,106 candidates who attended PMT/PET – 1,11,209 have qualified and have become eligible to take the Final Written Exam, the Board said. In its notice, TSLPRB has given the data points for the physical tests as well as the academic profile of the FWE candidates.

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check their qualification status on the official website.

The TS Police final exams for SI and ASI posts will be held on March 12, 26, April 8, and 9. On the other hand, the TS Police Constable final exams will be conducted on April 2 and 13.

TS Police recruitment 2022

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts. The selection process includes a preliminary exam, PMT/PET and a final written exam.