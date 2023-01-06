Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Forest Guard Exam 2022. Candidates can check the official notice available on the website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 22 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at 13 district centers across the state. The admit card will be released on January 12.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guards at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3). The selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.

Here’s UKPSC Forest Guard exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023: