Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has declared the result of the preliminary exam for Miscellaneous posts. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC Miscellaneous prelims exam was held on December 24 and the answer keys were released on December 28.

Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam will now appear for the TPSC Miscellaneous Main exam due to being held on March 19. The admit cards will be available for download from March 9 onwards.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 151 vacancies including 11 Inspector of Small Savings, 21 Child Development Project Officers and 119 Supervisor Group C posts.

Steps to download TPSC Misc result 2022:

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Click on Miscellaneous result link The TPSC Miscellaneous prelims result meeit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number.

