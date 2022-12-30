JKSSB SI answer key 2022 released at jkssb.nic.in
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the model answer key of the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key along with question paper from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB conducted the JKP SI exam 2022 from December 7 to 20 in OMR-Based written Objective Type.
The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website from December 30 to January 2. The fee is Rs 200 per question. Objections /representations through any other means and after due date shall not be entertained.
Here’s JKSSB SI answer key notice.
Steps to download JKSSB SI answer key 2022:
- Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the answer key link for SI (Police)
- Login using roll number and date of birth
- The JKP SI answer key will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to download JKSSB SI answer key 2022.
JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department unser Advt No 06/2021.