The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022, Paper I. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2022 was conducted from November 9 to 11, 2022 in CBT mode and the results were declared on December 27.

A total of 68,364 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PET/ PST round. The PET/ PST will be conducted by the CAPFs and the schedule will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course.

Here’s SSC CPO final answer key notice.

Steps to download SSC CPO final answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on final answer key link for CPO In the PDF, click on final answer key link Login using Roll number and Password The SSC CPO final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

