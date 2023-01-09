Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Computer Based Exam of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their result from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Stenographer Computer-Based Exam 2022 was conducted on November 17 and 18, 2022 at various centers all over the country. The answer keys were released on November 24.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the next stage of examination i.e., the Skill Test. As per the notification, a total of 13,100 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 47,246 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The SSC Stenographer skill test of the qualified candidates will be held on February 15 and 16 (tentatively) and the detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course.

Here’s SSC Stenographer result 2022 notice.

Steps to check SSC Stenographer result 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Click on result link available for the Post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

SSC Stenographer Grade C result 2022.

SSC Stenographer Grade D result 2022.

The Commission will upload the final answer key on the website of the Commission from January 27 to February 10. The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available from January 25 onwards. This facility will be available till February 8.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notice.