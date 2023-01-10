SSC Head Constable 2022 final answer key released
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts in Delhi Police Examination-2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts in Delhi Police Examination-2022. Candidates can download the Final Answer Keys along with Response Sheets from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The SSC Head Constable exam was conducted on October 27-28 last year in CBT mode and the results were declared on December 31.
Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course.
“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheet(s) along with the Final Answer Keys post log-in through the link given below by using their Examination Roll Number and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates only for a period from 10.01.2023 (05:00 PM) to 24.01.2023 (05:00 PM),” the notice said.
Here’s SSC Head Constable final answer key notice.
Steps to download SSC Head Constable final answer key:
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- Click on final answer key link for Head Constable
- In the PDF, click on final answer key link
- Login using Roll number and Password
- The SSC Head Constable final answer key will appear on screen
- Download and check.