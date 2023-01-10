The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) posts in Delhi Police Examination-2022. Candidates can download the Final Answer Keys along with Response Sheets from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Head Constable exam was conducted on October 27-28 last year in CBT mode and the results were declared on December 31.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheet(s) along with the Final Answer Keys post log-in through the link given below by using their Examination Roll Number and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates only for a period from 10.01.2023 (05:00 PM) to 24.01.2023 (05:00 PM),” the notice said.

Here’s SSC Head Constable final answer key notice.

Steps to download SSC Head Constable final answer key:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on final answer key link for Head Constable In the PDF, click on final answer key link Login using Roll number and Password The SSC Head Constable final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to SSC Head Constable final answer key 2022.