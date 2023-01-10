Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Grade 4 Staff in various departments. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in till February 8.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 928 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Grade IV Staff in Assam Police: 458

Grade IV Staff in Assam Commando Battalions: 360

Grade IV Staff under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 97

Cook in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam: 13

Eligibility criteria

The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 25 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Assam Police Grade 4 notification 2023.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Steps to apply for Assam Police Grade 4 recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023.