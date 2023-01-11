Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the posts of MTS (Male/Female) advertised by Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The BECIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for MTS (Females) and 48 vacancies are for MTS (Male).

The applicants should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution. More details are available in the notification below:

Here’s BECIL MTS recruitment 2022 notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL MTS recruitment 2023:

  1. Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
  2. Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process
  3. Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
  4. Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference