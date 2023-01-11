Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the posts of MTS (Male/Female) advertised by Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The BECIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for MTS (Females) and 48 vacancies are for MTS (Male).

The applicants should have passed matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution. More details are available in the notification below:

Here’s BECIL MTS recruitment 2022 notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL MTS recruitment 2023: