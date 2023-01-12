The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will released the admit card for the post of Police Constables in the state police force. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The Preliminary written test is scheduled to be held on January 22, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (3 hours).

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Here’s AP Police Constable notification 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Click on “SCT PCs (Civil and APSP)” admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.

