The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant District Attorney (Descriptive/offline) exam 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC ADA exam was held on April 17 last year for 25 vacancies for the post of Assistant District Attorney.

The 70 candidates whose Roll Nos. appear in the merit list have been declared qualified to appear in the personality test(s)/ interviews.

Steps to check HPPSC ADA result 2022:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on result link for Assistant District Attorney (ADA) The HPPSC ADA result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to check HPPSC ADA result 2022.