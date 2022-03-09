Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the exam dates for the posts of Naib Tehsildar, Assistant District Attorney and Agriculture Development Officer. The exams will be held in the months of April and May. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC will conduct the Agriculture Development Officer CBT exam on April 4 and Assistant District Attorney (Descriptive/offline) on April 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 77 vacancies, of which, 25 vacancies are for the post of ADA and 52 for ADO. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening/Preliminary Examination and Personality Test.

On the other hand, the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar written exam will be held on May 15. The HPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar, Class-II (Gazetted).

Here’s HPPSC exam schedule.