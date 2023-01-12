The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will open the application edit window tomorrow for candidates of the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2022. Candidates will be able to edit their application between January 13 and 22 at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level was conducted by the board on January 7 and 8, 2023.

Candidates can make corrections to their name, father/mother name, address, educational qualification, date of birth, gender, photo and signature. A fee of Rs 300 is applicable. More information given in the notice below.

The RSMSSB Graduate CET exam is held for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

Here’s RSMSSB Graduate CET edit window notice.