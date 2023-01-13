NVS Class 9 admit card 2023 released; check download steps
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the selection test/entrance exam for admissions to Class IX 2023-24 session.
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the selection test/entrance exam for admissions to Class IX 2023-24 session. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website navodaya.gov.in.
The JNVST IX selection test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on February 11, 2023, in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of language for examination will be English/Hindi.
Steps to download NVS Class 9 admit card 2023:
- Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CLASS IX LATERAL ENTRY SELECTION TEST 2023”
- Enter Username and password to login
- The NVS Class 9 admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.