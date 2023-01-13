Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the selection test/entrance exam for admissions to Class IX 2023-24 session. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST IX selection test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on February 11, 2023, in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of language for examination will be English/Hindi.

Steps to download NVS Class 9 admit card 2023:

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CLASS IX LATERAL ENTRY SELECTION TEST 2023”

Enter Username and password to login The NVS Class 9 admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NVS Class 9 admit card 2023.