Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result of the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for the posts of Horticulture Technician Grade-IV and Junior Stenographer. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Horticulture Technician, Junior Stenographer exams were held on November 29. The exam is conducted for 216 Junior Stenographer and 198 Horticulture Technician posts (Advt 5 of 2021). The final answer keys have also been released.

The schedule of document verification will be issued later.

Steps to download JKSSB Driver result 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on result link for relevant post

The JKSSB result will appear on the screen Check and download the result.

Direct link to JKSSB Stenographer result 2022.

Direct link to JKSSB Horticulture Technician result 2022.