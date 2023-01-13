The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for the 12th level is scheduled to be conducted by the board on February 4, 5 and 11. The tests will be held in two sessions every day: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The date for the release of admit card will be announced later. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for more updates.

The RSMSSB 12th level CET exam will be held for various posts including Forester, Junior Assistant, Constable, Clerk, Jamadar and Hostel Superintendent.

Here’s RSMSSB CET 12th level exam schedule.