BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply for NSE, HSE, SSA and other posts at becil.com
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till January 25, 2023.
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Network Support Engineer (NSE), HW Support Engineer (HSE), Support Service Attendant (SSA) and Tailor Grade –III. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till January 25, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Network Support engineer (NSE): 09
- HW Support Engineer (HSE): 06
- Support Service Attendant (SSA): 02
- Tailor Grade –III: 01
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for BECIL vacancies
- Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
- Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process
- Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
- Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.