Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Network Support Engineer (NSE), HW Support Engineer (HSE), Support Service Attendant (SSA) and Tailor Grade –III. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till January 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Network Support engineer (NSE): 09

HW Support Engineer (HSE): 06

Support Service Attendant (SSA): 02

Tailor Grade –III: 01

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with the registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.