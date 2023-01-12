Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the result of the exams for various posts under the state Ground Water Department. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Ground Water Dept exams were held on August 2 last year. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for the document verification round.

RPSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 53 posts, of which 5 are Junior Geophysicists, 8 of Junior Hydrogeologists, 4 of Technical Assistant – Chemistry and 36 of Technical Assistants – Hydrogeology.

Steps to check RPSC Ground Water Dept result 2022:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on result link for Ground Water Dept The RPSC Ground Water Dept result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download RPSC Ground Water Dept result 2022.