Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-summon letter for the personality test of the Civil Services Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 2529 candidates have been declared qualified for appearing in the PT for CSE 2022. As per the notification, the e-summon letters have been release for a total of 1026 candidates whose PT is scheduled to be conducted from January 30 to March 10, 2023.

“Candidates appearing for P.T. are advised to bring all original documents at the time of P.T. The e-Summon Letters for remaining candidates will be uploaded in February 2023,” reads the notification.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011.

Steps to download CSE 2022 e-summon letter

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Important Notice: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022” under What’s New section Click on e-summon letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the e-summon letter Take a printout for future reference

