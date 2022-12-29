Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal exam 2022 will be held on January 8 (Sunday), 2023 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal under the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/ Lekhpal) Exam-2022.

Steps to download Patwari admit card 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link tab Click on Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 admit card link

Login using application number and date of birth Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.