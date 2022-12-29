UKPSC Patwari/Lekhpal admit card 2023 released; here’s direct link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Patwari/ Lekhpal 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The UKPSC Patwari/ Lekhpal exam 2022 will be held on January 8 (Sunday), 2023 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand.
The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal under the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/ Lekhpal) Exam-2022.
Steps to download Patwari admit card 2023
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- Go to the admit card link tab
- Click on Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022 admit card link
- Login using application number and date of birth
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.