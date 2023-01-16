Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC AEE exam will be held on January 22. The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies.

Steps to download TSPSC AEE hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “HALL TICKET FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE ENGINEERS”

Key in your TSPSC ID, Date of Birth and submit

The TSPSC AEE hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TSPSC AEE admit card 2023.