Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 session registration deadline has been deferred till January 22, 2023, upto 5.00 PM. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from January 24 to 26, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 and 26. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD/OBC (NCL) category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the SWAYAM July 2022

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in Apply for Online Registration using own Email Id -Using the same email id used for Registration on SWAYAM portal Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generate Application Number Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a print of the form for future reference

