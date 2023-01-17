Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 board exam admit card today. Students can download their admit cards through the official site inter23.biharboardonline.com. The admit card link will remain active till January 31.

The BSEB Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 1 to 13. The intermediate board exam will be conducted in two shifts- 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to download BSEB 12th Inter admit card 2023:

Visit the official website inter23.biharboardonline.com Enter User Name, password and submit The BSEB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download BSEB 12th admit card 2023