The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced the Class 10 result for summative assessment. Students can download their results from the official website bseodisha.ac.in through their school code and password.

Steps to check BSE Odisha 10th result 2023:

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in Go to Latest Updates and click on ‘DOWNLOAD TR CLASS-X, SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT – I, 2022-23’

Enter school code and password The BSE Odisha 10th result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout

Here’s direct link to check BSE Odisha 10th result 2023.

The Odisha Board recently released the timetable for Class 10 board exams 2023. This year, the exams will be held from March 10 to 17.