The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Main exam 2022 will be held on January 29. The IBPS SO prelims 2022 result was announced on January 17 and qualified candidates are eligible for the Main exam.

Online IBPS SO Main Examination for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer will consist of objective tests for 60 marks. The online Main Examination for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari will consist of Objective and Descriptive Test for 60 marks. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests.

Here’s IBPS SO Main exam information handout.

Steps to download IBPS SO admit card 2023:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the download main admit card link for CRP-SPL-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS SO Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download IBPS SO Mains admit card 2022.

The IBPS SO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies, of which, 44 vacancies are for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), 516 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 10 for Law Officer (Scale I), 15 for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and 100 for Marketing Officer (Scale I). The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.