Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer 2022 (Department of Public Health and Family Welfare). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till February 19 up to 12 noon. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till February 21.

The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1456 Medical Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s MPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPSC MO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against Medical Officer (Department of Public Health & Family Welfare) Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPPSC MO recruitment 2023.