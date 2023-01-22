The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in from January 27 to February 17.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92300.

OSSSC has on the other hand cancelled the Nursing Officer 2022 notification for which applications were invited in May last year. Candidates who had applied then can re-apply for the current advertisement irrespective of their current age.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Class 12 with a Diploma in GNM/BSc Nursing. They should have registered their name in Nursing Council in the state and have valid registration certificate as on the date of the advertisement which shall be uploaded online.

Here’s OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be held for the duration of 2 hours. More details in the notification.