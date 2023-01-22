Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer (ALR)/ District Litigation Officer (DLO). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till January 25 upto 5.00 PM. Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 500 per challenge.

The JKPSC ALR/ DLO exam was conducted on January 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Steps to download JKPSC ALR/DLO answer key 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Written Test for the post of ALR/DLO -2022, Provisional Answer Key”

The JKPSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s dircet link to download JKPSC ALR/ DLO answer key 2023.