JKPSC PO admit card 2022 released at jkpsc.nic.in
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 PO vacancies.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
- Click on “22/01/2023 Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2022”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download PO 2022 admit card.
Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.