Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 PO vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “22/01/2023 Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2022”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PO 2022 admit card.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.