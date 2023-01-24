LBS Centre, Kerala has released the provisional answer key of the state eligibility test (Kerala SET 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, within five days of the release of the answer key.

“Complaints, if any, from the candidates regarding the answer keys, with valid proof, may be sent to the Deputy Director(EDP), LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, in the prescribed format(click to download the format) so that it may reach his office within five Calendar days from the date of publication of answer keys. The complaint should be accompanied with a DD for Rs.300/- for each question challenged by the candidate,” reads the notification.

The examination was conducted on January 22, 2023.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on SET 2023 answer key link Click on the answer key The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download SET 2023 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.