The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the result of the Preliminary Eligibility Test or PET 2022. Candidates can download the result from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET 2022 was held in an offline mode on August 15 and 16 and the preliminary answer keys were released on October 20. The final answer keys were released on January 9.

The UPSSSC PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date. More than 30 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the examination conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download UPSSSC PET result 2022:

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Go to the result tab and click on link for ‘View PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST result/scorecrad’ Enter Registration/roll Number, date of birth, Verification Code and select gender and click on result link The UPSSSC PET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The website of UPSSSC has crashed due to heavy traffic load. Candidates can keep trying to load the website at regular intervals.