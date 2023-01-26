The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card of the GK (Group C and D) Exam for the Sr Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the interview schedule (Phase-II) for the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI Phase II interview round is scheduled to be conducted from February 6 to February 16, 2023.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.