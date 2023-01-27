The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Session 1) admit card for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) and B.E./B.Tech (Paper I). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A and Paper 2B) are scheduled to be conducted on January 28 for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres and the exam for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) will be held in 278 cities and 507 centres for 2.87 lakh candidates on January 29 and 30.

JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s the official notification.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card along with an undertaking, for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. Admit cards for the examinations to be held on January 31st and February 1 will be released subsequently, reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 – Download Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

