The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card today for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for the 12th level is scheduled to be conducted by the board on February 4, 5 and 11. The tests will be held in two sessions every day: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The RSMSSB 12th level CET exam will be held for various posts including Forester, Junior Assistant, Constable, Clerk, Jamadar and Hostel Superintendent.

Here’s RSMSSB CET 12th level exam schedule.

Steps to download RSMSSB CET 12th level admit card: