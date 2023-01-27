Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the final answer key of the Computer Based Exam of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022. Candidates can check the answer key at Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Stenographer exam 2022 was conducted on November 17 and 18, 2022 and the result was announced on January 9. The final answer keys will be available till February 10.

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available from January 25 onwards. This facility will be available till February 8.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notice.

Steps to check SSC Stenographer final answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on final answer key link for Stenographer In the PDF, click on final answer key link Login using Roll number and Password The SSC Stenographer final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

SSC Stenographer final answer key 2022.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the next stage of examination i.e., the Skill Test. As per the notification, a total of 13,100 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 47,246 for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The SSC Stenographer skill test of the qualified candidates will be held on February 15 and 16 (tentatively) and the detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course.