AIBE 17 admit card releasing soon at allindiabarexamination.com
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) on February 5, 2023.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the hall ticket for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) today, January 30. One released, eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.
As per the schedule, the AIBE 17 exam will be conducted on February 5, 2023.
AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.
Steps to download AIBE XVII admit card
- Visit AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on AIBEE XVII admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download their admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.