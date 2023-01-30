The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced the result of the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-November 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hpbose.org.

A total of 34501 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 5229 applicants have been declared qualified in the exam. The HP TET 2022 exam was conducted from December 10 to 25, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Direct link to the official notice.

The board has also released the final answer key. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website.

Direct link to the final answer key.

The exam was conducted for J.B.T. TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, TGT(Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

Steps to download HPTET November 2023 result

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET(NOV-2022)” The result link will appear Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPTET November 2023 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.