Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the online application process for the MP Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mponline.gov.in till February 13.

The MP MSTET 2023 exam will be conducted by MPPEB from April 25, 2023, onwards in two shifts—9.00 to 11.30 AM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The MSTET exam will be conducted to qualify teachers in middle schools in MP. A minimum of 60% for unreserved and 50% for reserved categories is required to qualify the test.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational qualification: A graduate degree along with B.Ed. More details are in the notification.

Here’s MP MSTET 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MP MSTET 2023:

Visit the official website peb.mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on apply link for Middle School TET-2023 Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for MP TET varg 2.