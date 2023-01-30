The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card today for the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Computer Based Written Test (CBT)/OMR Examination for various posts of various departments advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04 and 05 of 2020 and 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06 of 2021 will be held from February 6 onwards. The exam will be conducted for 1395 different posts including Election Assistant, Driver, Junior Engineer, Patwari, etc.

The City Intimation / Level-1 Admit Cards for the candidates, whose examination(s) is/are scheduled on February 6, 7 and 8 have been released. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application ID and Date of Birth.

Here’s JKSSB admit card notice and exam calendar.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2023:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on the admit card link for CBT exams Go to login, select post Key in your Application ID and Date of Birth and submit

The JKSSB admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download JKSSB admit card 2023.