Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023, in two shifts—9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM in 5 districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-5/E-1/2022, U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICE CIVIL JUDGE (J.D.) (PRELIM) EXAM. 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.