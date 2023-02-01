Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued the admit card release date for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from February 10 onwards.

The JKPSC Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from February 20 to March 2. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

“Any candidate desirous of getting his/her examination centre changed, may submit a representation duly signed by the candidate to the Controller of Examination at Commission’s Office at Bakshi Nagar Jammu/Solina Srinagar, by or before 03.02.2023 05.00 PM. After the expiry of said date, no such application shall be entertained,” said the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.