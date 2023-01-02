Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the date sheet for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download CCE 2022 exam sheet

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Date sheet for J and K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022.” Check and download the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.