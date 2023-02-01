The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open the online application window for NEET MDS 2023 exam. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at nbe.edu.in from February 2 to 5, 2023.

Any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID.

“In case of changes made in payment dependent fields (such as category and/or PwD status) which requires you to make an additional payment of Rs 1000, such changes will only be saved after successful payment of the balance fee. If the payment of the balance fee required is not made or the transaction gets failed, changes made in all the fields shall be updated except the payment dependent fields. For updating payment dependent fields, please login again and click on “Go to Application” button, edit the required fields, preview the changes and click on submit button to complete the payment,” reads the notification.

Steps to access NEET MDS 2023 edit link

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to ‘NEET MDS 2023’ – ‘Application Link’ Login using credentials and make necessary corrections Pay the fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country. The admit card will be released on February 22. The result will be announced by March 31.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental/MDS courses.

