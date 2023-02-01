The Indian Navy has released the admit card for Agniveer SSR, MR 01/23 entry. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 7 to 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1500 vacancies, of which 1400 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR) – 01/2023 batch and 100 for Agniveer (MR) – 01/2023 batch.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR INET - AGNIVEER - 01/2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (SSR)/ (MR) - 01/2023 batch will include three stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Initial Medical’ and Final Recruitment Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.