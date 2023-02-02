UKPSC Patwari, Lekhpal admit card 2023 released; here’s download link
The UKPSC Lekhpal/ Patwari exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 12 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022. Candidates can download their UKPSC admit cards on the website ukpsc.net.in.
The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal under the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/ Lekhpal) Exam-2022.
Steps to download UKPSC Patwari admit card 2023:
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- Go to the admit card link for Patwari/Lekhpal
- Login using Application number and date of birth
- The UKPSC Patwari admit card will appear on screeen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to download UKPSC Patwari admit card 2023.