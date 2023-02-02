Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal) Exam-2022. Candidates can download their UKPSC admit cards on the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Lekhpal/ Patwari exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 12 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies, of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Patwari and 172 for the post of Lekhpal under the Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari/ Lekhpal) Exam-2022.

Steps to download UKPSC Patwari admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Patwari/Lekhpal Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Patwari admit card will appear on screeen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UKPSC Patwari admit card 2023.