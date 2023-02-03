Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Constable (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam in the pay scale of Rs. 14000 – 60500 + GP 5600 (PB-2). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in till February 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. Home Guard Certificate or Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable posts.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.