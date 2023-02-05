The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for exam to the post of Sub Inspectors in the state police force today. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police SI preliminary written exam will be held on February 19. The hall tickets can be downloaded using the Registration Number, Mobile Number and date of birth.

The AP Police SI recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 411 posts including 315 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men and Women) and 96 Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men).

Steps to download AP Police SI admit card 2023:

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Click on SCT SI hall ticket link Key in your Registration Number, Mobile Number, date of birth and submit

The AP Police SI hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP Police SI hall ticket 2023.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in two papers, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in four papers. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.