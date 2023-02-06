Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will close the online application process today for recruitment to various posts under Forest Department, Assam. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies including 52 posts of Cook, 30 posts of Water Carrier, 11 posts of Dhubi, 10 posts of Barber, 1 post of Pump Operator, 1 post of Electrician, 1 post of Plumber, 2 posts of Peon, 1 post of Dak Runner & 1 post of Jugali under Forest Department.

Age

18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Assam Forest recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection process

Candidates will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test), followed by Trade Proficiency Test. The final merit lists will be prepared based on marks scored in the trade test only.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Steps to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

